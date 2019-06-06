CMA Fest May Be Spoiled by Storms, Forecasts Predict

CMA Fest officially kicked off in Nashville on June 6, with the festival scheduled to run for the next four days through June 9.

While country music fans are looking forward to watching some of their favorite artists perform on the 11 official stages in downtown Nashville, they may have to do so in the rain as the weather forecast doesn’t look too good for the next several days in Music City.

Rain is forecast for every day during the festival, with thunderstorms also possible at various intervals. While the rain will likely be intermittent, intruding thunderstorms could contain lightning. The festival will continue as scheduled through rain, but lightning will result in a delay.

Though the weather will be wet, temperatures will at least be bearable, with the high not expected to exceed 82 degrees on any of the four days. On the flip side, humidity levels will be high due to the various storm systems in the area.

If you are attending CMA Fest, be sure to download the official app and enable notifications to be informed about weather-related changes or delays.

Over 300 artists are scheduled to perform on the various stages throughout the festival, with the acts donating their time to allow a portion of ticket proceeds to go to the CMA Foundation, which benefits music education.

Performers during the nightly shows at Nissan Stadium include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Maren Morris, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

The Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater will see performances by Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tucker Beathard, Blanco Brown, Bailey Bryan, King Calaway, Adam Craig, Jordan Davis, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Hunter Hayes, Jillian Jacqueline, Cody Johnson, LOCASH, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Runaway June, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young.

A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson will all perform at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the third biggest stage at the festival.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin