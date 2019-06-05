CMA Fest Lineup 2019: 9 Acts to See

CMA Fest kicks off on June 6 in Nashville, with over 300 acts performing on 11 official stages in downtown music city over four days.

From genre giants like Carrie Underwood and Eric Church to dozens of up-and-coming acts, fans will have a chance to experience every facet of country music in all its form, from stadium-sized sing-alongs to intimate acoustic performances all prepared to prove why Nashville is the place to be when it comes to country music.

Scroll through to see the acts you can’t miss.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood is just over one month into her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which means she’ll be sure to bring all of her star power to her set at Nissan Stadium on Friday night. The Oklahoma native also includes a collaboration with tour openers Runaway June and Maddie and Tae during her shows, so CMA Fest fans will have to wait and see if Underwood will do the same in Nashville.

Luke Combs

Combs is only continuing his unprecedented run of success with his latest single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” which is currently climbing the charts. With a career that’s only going to get bigger, fans should take any opportunity to witness the North Carolina-born singer hit the stage with his trademark Red Solo Cup, often seen in the singer’s hand as he performs

Ashley McBryde

McBryde has opened for some of country music’s biggest names including Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Combs, with her crystal-clear voice and soulful songwriting capturing critics and fans’ attention alike. McBryde is performing on Saturday at 12:15 on the Chevy Riverfront Stage and later that night at the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater at 7:40 p.m.

Eric Church

Fresh off a record-setting performance at Nissan Stadium, Church will return to the venue again on Friday night at 10:40 p.m. to light up the crowd with his signature blend of rock and country. Church just wrapped the first leg of his Double Down Tour, which saw him perform back-to-back nights in the same city with a marathon three-and-a-half-hour setlist that changed during each show and proved that he’s at the top of his game.

Chris Janson

Jason hits the stage at Nissan Stadium at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, where he’ll be sure to entertain the audience with his summertime-ready new single, “Good Vibes.” Along with being a talented vocalist, Janson can put on one heck of a show, engaging with the crowd and keeping spirits high with his brand of feel-good country.

Runaway June

Runaway June is the first country female trio in over a decade to earn a Top 25 song, and with good reason. The trio’s stunning harmonies, relatable songs and ear-catching melodies have proven them three women to watch, and the group is currently opening for Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. They’ll perform three times during CMA Fest on Thursday, June 6, first at the Chevy Riverfront Stage at 12:00, next at the Close Up Stage at 4 p.m. and again at the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascent Amphitheater at 7:15 p.m.

Tenille Townes

Townes’ instantly defining aspect is her unique voice, but after getting past its beauty, fans will soon take note of the Canadian singer’s thoughtful songwriting and bright stage presence, which she showed off during an opening stint on Dierks Bentley’s tour this year. Townes will perform three times during the festival, appearing at the Radio Disney Country Stage on Friday at 1 p.m., the Chevy Breakout Stage on Friday at 4:30 and the HGTV Lodge at 11 a.m.

HARDY

HARDY got his start writing hits for friends like Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, making the move to artist last year with his EP, THIS OLE BOY. Southern country through and through, HARDY grew up in a small town and sings all about it, putting catchy melodies to experiences plenty of country music fans can relate to. He’ll perform twice on Friday, June 7 — first at the HGTV Lodge at 12:00 p.m. and again at 3:50 on the Chevy Breakout Stage. HARDY will also team up with Wallen for a performance at Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Caylee Hammack

Hammack just released her first single, “Family Tree,” this year, but the Georgia native is already scoring buzz thanks to her distinguishable voice (and hair) and refreshing sound, which combines her love of traditional country with modern pop and rock elements. The 24-year-old performs at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater and on Saturday at the Radio Disney Country Stage at 1 p.m.

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Legato