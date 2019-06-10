CMA Fest: Jordan Davis Appreciates Playing in His Hometown for the Fans

Jordan Davis just wrapped up performing at CMA Fest for the third year in a row, where he appreciates not only the chance to meet so many fans but to be able to play in his own hometown.

“I love this week,” Davis told PopCulture.com during CMA Fest. “It’s very tiring. But it’s so cool to be this close to so many fans, and have so many shows that are free. Anybody can come to them. And it’s also good to sleep in your bed for a whole week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Louisiana native has seen both the stages he plays on and the number of fans who come to see him grow bigger since his inaugural CMA Fest performance.

“The first stage we played in, I think it was the Tootsie’s Alley stage,” Davis recalled. “So it was like literally an alley. There’s a couple hundred people there. And last year we played Riverfront. We play Riverfront tomorrow. And I hope that there’s gonna be a lot more than a couple hundred people.”

Davis’ freshman Home State album included two hit singles, “Singles You Up” and “Take It From Me.” He’s back at radio again with a new song, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” which is one of his favorites from his debut record.

“It’s one of the oldest songs off the album,” Davis revealed. “I came in to write one day with my buddy, Lonnie Fowler, and we really didn’t have anything, any idea that we wanted to write. So we started asking each other about first dates. And he told me that his first date with his wife, they were driving home and Garth Brooks‘, ‘She’s Every Woman,’ came on the radio. He pulled into a parking lot and asked her to slow dance. And I was just like ‘Golly, that’s an incredible story, man. We should try to write something along those lines.’

“And we started writing a song, just trying to steal from it until finally, I was like, ‘Dude we just need to rewrite that story. I know as crazy as that story is, I guarantee you somebody else out in the world has pulled into a parking lot and slow danced, probably to that exact same song,’” he continued. “And now it’s a single. It’s out, and we’re getting those messages of people saying like, ‘Hey man, I danced in a parking lot to this … So, it’s really cool to see personal stories of people coming out and saying,’ Hey, that song, I relate to it a lot.”

Download “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring