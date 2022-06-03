CMA Fest 2022 Bans Confederate Flags

✖

CMA Fest 2022 is just days away from kicking off, and it has now been announced that the event is banning all Confederate flags and imaginary. In a statement published by The Tennessean, The Country Music Association said, it has decided to include "Confederate flag imagery of any kind" under its list of prohibited items. Additional prohibited items include "firearms, knives, [and] other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind."

"This year's CMA Fest is our first major fan-facing event in nearly three years. We have always had policies in place that protect the safety of our fans and ban discrimination, but we felt it was important to further refine our language to explicitly outline what will and will not be tolerated," the Country Music Association said in its statement. "In line with our first CMA Fest lineup announcement in early April, our event policy was published on our website, which states any behavior that causes one of our attendees to fear for their personal safety will not be tolerated, and that is inclusive of any displays of the Confederate flag." For more information, fans can visit the CMA Fest FAQ sheet by clicking here.

In a previous announcement, the CMA organization announced, "CMA has released its much-anticipated initial lineup for this year's CMA Fest, returning to downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 9-12 following a two-year postponement due to the pandemic. Hundreds of Country Music artists are slated to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville." Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, added, "We've been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world. Now we're two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June."

CMA Fest 2022 runs June 9-12 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will feature performances from numerous country superstars such as Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more. Additional performing artists include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, and Jessie James Decker. Those interested in getting tickets can click here for access.