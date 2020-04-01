CMA Fest 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

CMA Fest 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining a host of other events that have done the same due to the virus. The annual festival was scheduled to take place from June 4-7 in Nashville.

“After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” a statement on the festival’s website shared. “Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.”

The artist lineup for this year’s festival had not yet been announced.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience, as our actions are always in the best interest of our Country Music community,” the message continued. “In the coming weeks and months, we will continue to bring Country fans and artists together to celebrate the unique spirit and sense of unity that is at the heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We will also share information about future CMA events and ways to support those within our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The festival shared that it will honor four-day passes purchased for this year’s event for CMA Fest 2021, which is scheduled for June 10-13, 2021. If a refund is requested, it will be honored if the passes were purchased through Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Box Office.

CMA Fest is the latest in a number of music festivals that have either been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus. Stagecoach and Coachella, which were both scheduled for April, have been moved to October, Glastonbury, set for June 4-8, was canceled, Bonnaroo was pushed three months from its scheduled weekend to Septmeber, SXSW was canceled and the Governors Ball in New York City, set for June 5-7, was also canceled, among a long list of impacted events.

The status of the 2020 CMT Music Video Awards, which typically take place on the Wednesday before CMA Fest begins, is currently unclear.

