Country

Fans Can’t Wait for CMA’s Country Christmas

The CMA’s Country Christmas special is finally airing tonight, and country fans can’t wait to see […]

By

The CMA’s Country Christmas special is finally airing tonight, and country fans can’t wait to see their favorite artists perform some classic Christmas tunes.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the special, which was taped on Nov. 14 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, will feature performances by McEntire, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Little Big Town, CB30, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Brett Eldredge, Kelsea Ballerini, CeCe Winans, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Lady Antebellum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans were excited about the event’s Twitter hashtag, which features an emoji of McEntire wearing a Santa hat.

Some have specific artists they’re excited to see.

While others are just ready for the holiday season to begin.

“CMA Country Christmas” airs Nov. 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo Credit: ABC

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts