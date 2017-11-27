Fans Can’t Wait for CMA’s Country Christmas

The CMA’s Country Christmas special is finally airing tonight, and country fans can’t wait to see their favorite artists perform some classic Christmas tunes.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the special, which was taped on Nov. 14 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, will feature performances by McEntire, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Little Big Town, CB30, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Brett Eldredge, Kelsea Ballerini, CeCe Winans, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch and Lady Antebellum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans were excited about the event’s Twitter hashtag, which features an emoji of McEntire wearing a Santa hat.

This is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever scene #CMAchristmas https://t.co/h4ImqkZEgg — Jessica Forrester (@JessicaForrest) November 27, 2017

Omg, @reba has a #christmas emoji! This is the greatest thing to ever happen on a Monday! #CMAchristmas — Brady Mallory (@KELOBrady) November 27, 2017

Seriously the cutest emoji ever!!! Can’t wait to watch tonight!!!! #CMAchristmas — Krystina (@queen_reebs) November 27, 2017

Some have specific artists they’re excited to see.

I can not wait to watch #CMAChristmas tonight ! Looking so forward to seeing all my favorite Country Stars singing & performing tonight especially @reba — Elizabeth Arnold (@elizabethmarya7) November 27, 2017

While others are just ready for the holiday season to begin.

“CMA Country Christmas” airs Nov. 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo Credit: ABC