‘CMA Country Christmas’: For King & Country’s ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Is Wowing Viewers

For King & Country’s performance on 2019’s CMA Country Christmas left fans in awe. The ABC holiday special returned with unforgettable performances this year but the Australian Christian pop duo stole the show with their cover of “The Little Drummer Boy.” Formerly known as Joel & Luke, the Nashville-based band consists of brothers Joel and Like Smallbone.

The Trisha Yearwood-hosted event saw as For King & Country performed a heartfelt cover of the beloved holiday song on a stage filled with drums.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the band for their performance, as well as sharing their love for the Christmas song.

Channel surfing and I just saw the most creative, amazing rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” I’ve ever seen on “CMA Country Christmas…. Mind blown…🤯🔥👍 — Mike D. 🍊🏈⬆️🎳 (@michaeld0716) December 4, 2019

“I just watched CMA country Christmas and watched the best Pahrump a bump bump I’ve ever seen done by king and country omg# cmacountrychristmas,” one viewer wrote.

“@4kingandcountry What a performance! If you’re not watching the CMA Country Christmas special, you should be!” another user praised.

“Yes! Outstanding performance of Little Drummer Boy by @4kingandcountry on the CMA Country Christmas!” Another viewer praised, adding a Christmas tree emoji and a drums emoji.

“The @4kingandcountry at the CMA Country Christmas Preformance(sic) is WOW!” Another fan wrote.

“For King And Country just rocked ‘Little Drummer Boy’ on CMA Country Christmas special! Loved it!” Another fan commented.

Yearwood hosted the holiday special for the first time this year after taking over the position from Reba McEntire. Aside from For King & Country, the show featured performances from Lady Antebellum, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Young, Runaway June, Rascal Flatts and other beloved country acts.

“I’ve never done anything quite like this,” Yearwood told PopCulture.com and other media ahead of the premiere. “And I had done the show before. Performing and coming out and doing a song or two songs is one thing. But hosting, the biggest thing is Reba; quick change is Reba’s second nature. She could probably do it in her sleep.

“I’ve never done this before, so I’m in there looking at four outfits and I’m trying to think how do I get this done,” she continued. “And I want it to be good. I want it to be fun for everybody, so I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’ve been really nervous. I didn’t sleep last night. I just want it to be good.”

The show will be available on demand, as well as to stream on ABC.com and the ABC app Wednesday.