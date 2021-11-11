CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert’s Opening Outfit Brings out All the Reactions

Country music’s brightest stars gathered from the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and superstar Miranda Lambert opened the show with a medley of her greatest hits, including “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon,” and “Gunpowder and Lead.” Lambert proved why she’s been one of country music’s biggest stars, complete with swagger and her signature twang.

Ahead of the show, Lambert, who holds the record for the most CMA Female Vocalist of the Year wins with seven, said that she’s so happy to participate in the CMAs after all these years. “I’m so thankful to still be coming to the CMAs, it’s been like a decade and a half, and I’ve gotten to be a part of it for a really long time,” she said during rehearsals. “It never gets old. It’s also one of those nights where you just get to reunite with friends. You know, we make all these friends over the years, but we don’t get to see each other as much when we’re all on the road, so it’s a really cool night.

Her performance was enhanced by her choice of outfits and she strode around the stage in a denim jumpsuit covered in floral embroidery and long red fringe on the sleeves. The jumpsuit was easily the outfit of the night and drew opinions all over Twitter from viewers.

Many people pointed out that Lambert was pulling from the King of Rock ‘n Roll for Inspiration. “Miranda’s Elvis-esque jumpsuit is [star eyes emoji],” tweeted one viewer.

“Oh the things I would do to own Miranda Lambert’s outfit, god I love fringe so much,” tweeted another fan. Lambert took a bit of a risk with the denim ensemble, but most fans were definitely on board.

With her medley performance, Lambert reminded fans why she’s one of country’s best and brightest. “Miranda’s outfit and medley performance was everything,” tweeted one fan.

“Miranda’s outfit tho! [heart eyes emoji, flame emoji]” tweeted another fan, keeping things to the point.

Still, there were some people who weren’t fans of the bold look. “Does Miranda Lambert think she’s Evel Knievel with that outfit?” asked one Twitter user.