CMA Awards 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The 2021 CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night, is now just hours away. After the 2020 ceremony was held at the Music City Center without an in-person audience and only nominees and winners in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 55th annual CMA Awards is returning to the original format at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, with country’s biggest stars in attendance and a crowd full of fans. But you don’t need to be in attendance to catch the biggest moments of the night.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, meaning those with cable or a digital TV antenna will be able to watch the show through their local ABC affiliate. Those without cable aren’t completely out of luck, though, as the awards ceremony will also be streamed on ABC.com. ABC is also available on various streaming platforms, including fuboTV and Sling TV, both of which offer free trial periods. ABC is also available to watch with the Hulu+Live TV subscription plan, which you can sign up for here. The plan costs $64.99 per month, though the streamer offers a 30-day free trial.

The 55th annual CMA Awards is promising to be a show country music fans won’t want to miss. The ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan. The country superstar was confirmed to be hosting in October, at the time calling the duty an honor. In a statement, Bryan said, “growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing country music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine.”

This year’s ceremony also has an impressive list of performers. They include Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley feat. BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton feat. Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Miranda Lambert, and several others. Meanwhile, presenters include Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress, and Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2021 CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The ceremony can be streamed on ABC.com and other streaming services. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest news in country music.