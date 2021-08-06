Miranda Lambert Opens up About Her Allyship With the LGBTQ+ Community: 'I Can Be Part of the Change'

✖

Miranda Lambert is a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community, and as one of country music's biggest stars, she has the platform to reach a lot of eyes and ears. In a new interview with GLAAD, Lambert reflected on her own journey as an ally, as well as the shift she believes is happening in Nashville when it comes to accepting queer country artists.

"I do think we're in a moment of change," she said. "I have so much to learn. Obviously, I'm always sensitive." Lambert shared that she "always" calls her brother, Luke, and his husband, Marc, to make sure she says "the right things." "I know I'm uneducated, but I'm full of love," she said. "If I say the wrong things or don't use the right language, it only comes from a place of me trying to learn all these new ways."

The Texas native added, "It's me learning and me figuring out how I can be part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I've been as an artist for 20 years. I don't see why those worlds can't mesh." "I speak up about things I care about, which are people and animals," she said. "If I can be part of this change in any way... I always want to do that."

Lambert's allyship is on display in her latest music video for "Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)," a colorful clip documenting a trailer park pool party. The video features Lambert's friends and family members including Luke and Marc as well as the singer's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and his two brothers. "My brother and all his friends came from Austin, a bunch of my Nashville friends came," Lambert said of the video, which was filmed at the trailer park she had built at her farm in Tennessee. "We just partied and put it on film and it was really, really fun."

"It was a lot of family, and that made it even more special," she added. "It was like coming together with Brendan's brother and my brother and his LGBTQ family. As a country artist, I get to lift them up and I get to stand on that platform with them and it makes me so happy. And the fact that all of our friends came together, all kinds of kinds were in this video. It just makes me really, really proud and humbled, and they're so much fun."

The Grammy winner also praised queer country artists like TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne and Brooke Eden. "It is very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to be like, 'This is who I am,'" she said. "Why did we care so much? This is just being people who they are. If we love their music, we can love who they are, no matter what."

Lambert noted that she "never" gets into "any kind of politics," but "this, to me, is not political." "It's just about people loving each other and supporting each other, and that has nothing to do with anything but your heart," she said. "I'm full-on y'all do y'all."