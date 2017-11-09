CMA Awards Leads the Ratings on Wednesday Night

The ratings for Wednesday night’s TV line-up are in and it’s the CMA Awards on ABC that have emerged the winner.

With an estimated 14.3 million veiwers, the CMA Awards easily toppled the competing shows on various other networks, per TV Line.

Following up the awards show in second place was Survivor, which took in an estimated 7.7 million viewers.

Third place went to SEAL Team. Even with taking a dip in ratings, the show still brought in 6.2 million viewers.

While many series such as Criminal Minds (CBS) and Empire (FOX) saw new lows reached, most of the NBC shows made out with decent estimated ratings. The Blacklist held steady with five milion viewers, while Chicago PD had 5.1 million and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit snagged 4.9 million.

Many may feel that it’s no surprise that the CMA Awards brought in so many viewers, considering they boasted a guest list that included Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Lea Michele (Glee, The Mayor), P!nk, Tyler Perry (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween), Carrie Underwood, and Jason Ritter (Kevin Probably Saves the World).

In additon to the extensive guest list, the show also featured performances from artists such as Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett.

Last year, the CMAs went up against the World Series and this led to a hit in the ratings, but this year’s numbers have more than made up for that unfortunate dip.