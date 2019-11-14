CMA Awards: Bobby Bones Hits Red Carpet With Co-Host Amy Brown

The biggest names in country music gathered for the Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, and of course radio host Bobby Bones was among them. He was captured on the red carpet with his co-host Amy Brown. Bones wore a dark purple suit with black accents and a black shirt that was almost identical to what Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs wore.

It was an eventful night inside the Bridgestone Arena, capped off by Garth Brooks being named Entertainer of the Year. After accepting his award, he talked to PopCulture.com and other gathered media backstage about what the award means.

“Being the Entertainer of the Year is always a wonderful thought. I’m also trying to remember whose name has been honored for the last 365 days: Keith Urban. Keith Urban’s name is an award, it’s the one you want. It’s one that’s cool,” Brooks said. “And then my favorite thing about this one – seven is going to be my favorite one because it is a separate one, but because it was on a historic night where country music saluted with and being married to one of the greatest female singers that ever walked this planet, no matter what music genre it is.

“And then being the father of three daughters, I like the message tonight, that the future is infinite and I loved, I loved the game,” he added. “I loved the songwriter that said two favorite things are to love and to dream. I want to take that with me and preach that.”

Brooks praised other artists during his acceptance speech. “What Kelsea Ballerini did with just a guitar in an arena and shrink that thing down on national TV, that’s a fricking entertainer right there, so I just wanted to make sure that they knew,” he said.

Ballerini was one of the many powerful female performances of the night. The show opened with an all-female all-star medley of classic and current country songs that blew fans away.

Later in the show, co-host Reba McEntire performed her hit “Fancy” that had fans calling her ageless.

Brooks’ win for Entertainer of the Year did spark some controversy as fans thought host Carrie Underwood was more deserving of the award. Country music journalist wrote, “Nothing against Garth, who earns his legend status again and again. But how do you center a woman-focused show around [Carrie Underwood] when she’s not getting that award? Someone explain.”