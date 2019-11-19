CMA Awards: Blake Shelton Reveals He Made a Humorous Threat Against Dan+Shay Right Before His Big Win

The Country Music Awards may be over, but the funny moments from the ceremony are still delivering. According to PEOPLE, Blake Shelton issued a very light-hearted threat to Dan + Shay shortly before it was announced that the “God’s Country” singer won an award for Single of the Year.

“They were sitting directly behind me,” Shelton explained at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 14. He continued to say that before the award for Single of the Year was officially announced, he had something to say to musicians Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who’s single, “Speechless,” was nominated for the same award. “And I said, ‘Hey, if you guys win this award, I’m gonna kick your a**, because I haven’t been nominated for any stuff in, like, a hundred years.” While it hasn’t been “a hundred years,” it has been some time since Shelton’s been nominated for a CMA. As PEOPLE noted, before the 2019 ceremony, the last time he was nominated for one was back in 2015.

“Thank God we didn’t have to fight,” Shelton added. “I think that might have helped with the ratings if they thought there was actually a chance that people were gonna throw down and fight on the CMAs.” Like Shelton said, thankfully, the friendly singers managed to avoid any “confrontations” thanks to “God’s Country” taking the Single of the Year title home.

In case you missed the CMA Awards, you missed Shelton’s big win. Even though the singer has been a fixture on the country music scene for years, his award for Single of the Year marked the first time that he has won the honor in his entire career.

PEOPLE reported that Shelton recounted the first time he heard his award-winning single. Apparently, he first heard the demo sung by his co-writer Hardy while he was on his ranch in Oklahoma. “I heard the song, and it was almost like an awakening,” he recalled. “It was like it re-energized me. I don’t want to be done with this. I want to keep making records, and it just kinda turned everything around for me. And then I’ll be damned if it didn’t literally turn everything around for me as far as airplay and even being nominated for something again.”

“That song has me against the ropes,” he said, noting the vocal challenges in “God’s Country.” “It beats the hell out of me — and I love it.” Although the song has given him those challenges, Shelton continued to say that it can still pump him up all the same. “It pumps you up,” he said. “If you’re driving your truck, it makes you want to drive faster, maybe hit something. Just whatever you’re doing, it just fires you up.”