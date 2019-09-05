2019 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Is ‘Grateful Every Day’ After New Nomination

Miranda Lambert is nominated for one trophy at the upcoming CMA Awards, for Female Vocalist of the Year. Lambert has been nominated a total of 48 times, taking home 13 trophies, including seven for Female Vocalist of the Year.

“Thankful every day that I get to sing country music for a living,” Lambert posted on social media. “Can’t wait for the [CMA] awards! See y’all in November! [heart emoji] [country music].”

Lambert is the most-awarded artist in ACM history, losing her nine-win streak for Female Vocalist of the Year to Kacey Musgraves in April. Counting her two nominations with Pistol Annies, Lambert now ties Reba McEntire as the artist with the most CMA Awards nominations as well, with both of them having a total of 50. But instead of hoping she adds more awards to her collection, the country music superstar is happy to see other women take home trophies as well.

“I’m fine with it,” Lambert told The Morning Call. “I’m thankful that I’ve had all the wins that I’ve had and also happy to pass the torch to someone else who’s out there doing just the same amount of work that I’m doing.”

“I’m appreciative and it’s nice to be nominated and of course it’s nice to win,” she added, “but I feel like spreading the love is more important than taking home a trophy.”

Lambert just released the tongue-in-cheek video for her latest single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” from her upcoming Wildcard record.

“This music video is about coming clean,” Lambert told Entertainment Tonight, while filming the video. “We finally got to go off roading today and get a lil’ dirty with my girlfriends, which was really fun!”

The 35-year-old is eager to share Wildcard with her fans, which she says will be a good indication of where she is in her own life.

“It’s fun!” Lambert gushed. “I’m finishing the record right now and it’s just high energy — it’s fun lyrics, it’s clever, it’s a lot of girl anthems.”

Lambert will launch her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September. Wildcard will be released on Nov. 1. Find more information at her official website.

Lambert shares the Female Vocalist of the Year category with Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

