Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Kerr Cradles Baby Bump on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr showed off her adorable baby bump during the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet.

Ahead of the live telecast of the awards show, the country singer and his wife were photographed together, with Kerr rocking a yellow, long-sleeved dress, hugging her bump, while hair was styled over her shoulder.

Aldean wore an all-black ensemble with a velvet, black jacket and his signature cowboy hats and boots.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together back in July with an adorable photo of their son, Memphis, wearing a onesie that read “Big Brother.” They later revealed they would be having a baby girl.

The country music star recently opened up about their soon-to-arrive, baby girl’s name, Navy Rome.

“Roman was one of the names [wife Brittany Aldean] liked for Memphis and I wasn’t into it. And so she had the name Navy for this go around and I thought that was cool,” Aldean said on SiriusXM’s “CMA Awards Radio.”

He said he compromised on Rome after Brittany agreed to change a little bit: “I can remember that!”

“My name was so common growing up,” he added, as Page Six reported. “There was always five Jasons in my class which I thought was so annoying… so I just wanted them to have names that weren’t like super weird but they were like just different enough.”

Aside from his red carpet appearance, Aldean took the stage during the awards show alongside Miranda Lambert, with the camera showing wife Brittany swaying to the tunes as he performed “Drowns The Whiskey.”

Jason Aldean’s wife better watch her man. #CMAAwards — Shannon Leigh Wood (@shannonlwood) November 15, 2018

“Now performing “Drowns The Whiskey” [Mirandalambert] and [Jason Aldean]. I would pay to see an entire set of their songs performed like this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Oh [Jason Aldean] is looking too fine tonight!!” another user commented.

Along with Aldean and Lambert, the 2018 CMA Awards included performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and the Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, the Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Midland, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs and Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples.

Jason also shares daughters Keely, 15, and Kendyl, 11, with his first wife Jessica Ussery. He shares son Memphis, 1, with Brittany.