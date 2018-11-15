‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Hit CMA Awards Red Carpet in Style

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess may be spending their days preparing for Monday’s Dancing With the Stars finale, but the country radio personality and his pro partner didn’t miss the opportunity to glam it up on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet Wednesday.

The Bobby Bones Show host looked dapper in a navy three-piece suit and color-coordinated bow tie, but it was the professional dancer that really stole the spotlight with a white flowing gown that accented her fire red locks and toned physique.

Bones attended the annual award ceremony, hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was scheduled to announce the winner of an award. But come Monday, he and Burgess will be back in the ABC ballroom to face off against model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and pro partner Keo Motsepe and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and pro partner Witney Carson.

During the DWTS semi-finals, Bones made sure to thank his fans during the dedication dance portion of the night, saying, “I’m very lucky to have the biggest country morning show ever, but without people listening to it, that would be nothing … I have to really represent them in a way that makes them proud.”

Despite being criticized early in the season for appearing not to take the dancing competition very seriously, Bones promised to try his best for his partner heading into the semi-finals.

“We’re just going to wake up in the morning and go back to work, really,” Bones told On the Red Carpet last week. “That’s what it is to us. We’re excited to be able to move on, and that our people put us here, and we just want to represent for them. So we’re going to work harder. We’re going to keep working, because we didn’t get here because of my feet. She’s got me to a place, and they’ve got me to a place, and now we’ve got to close the shop down.”

The 2018 CMA Awards are being hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and airing on ABC at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic