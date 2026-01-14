CMA Award-Winning Country Music Legend Dead at 78: RIP to Jim McBride

CMA Award-winning and Grammy-nominated country songwriter Jim McBride, best known for working with Alan Jackson on hits including “Chattahoochee,” has died. He was 78.

McBride died on Jan. 6, with Jackson confirming his passing in an Instagram tribute two days later.

“Jim was a good man and a great and genuine songwriter. He understood country music and touched many with his songs,” Jackson captioned throwback photos of him accepting the ASCAP Country Award and song of the year at the Music City News Country Songwriters Awards with McBride by his side.

In addition to co-writing “Chattahoochee,” McBride is also credited with writing on Jackson’s hits “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” “Someday” and “(Who Says) You Can’t Have It All.”

“Jim and I wrote some of my favorite songs together and I don’t know if my career would have ended up quite the same without his help, inspiration, and encouragement in my early years,” Jackson concluded. “Thank you Jim, rest in peace.”

McBride also worked on Conway Twitty’s “A Bridge That Just Won’t Burn,” Alabama’s “Dixie Boy,” Aaron Tippin’s “I Was Born with a Broken Heart,” Diamond Rio’s “Sawmill Road,” Wade Hayes’ “What I Meant to Say” and Tammy Cochran’s “Angels in Waiting.”

His songs have been recorded by country stars including George Jones, Patty Loveless, Charley Pride, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, The Browns, Bill Anderson, Reba McEntire, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Travis, Charlie Louvin, John Anderson, Toby Keith and Johnny Cash.

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 23: Honoree Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Alabama native was awarded numerous times for his work, receiving five Song of the Year Grammy nominations throughout his career and a CMA Song of the Year Award for “Chattahoochee.” In 2017, McBride was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

McBride’s friend and fellow songwriter, Jerry Salley, remembered the late musician on Facebook on Jan. 7, writing, “Jim McBride wasn’t just a close friend, he was a true, lifelong Brother to me. My best friend. We talked or texted every few days right up until the end.”

“What hurts the most is that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye,” he continued after recounting some of his favorite memories with McBride. “But, someday we will be writing songs again for eternity, and praising the God we both worship!! Rest In Peace my Brother. I love you, and will miss you, our conversations, our adventures and all the laughter we shared till then.”