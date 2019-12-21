C.J. Beathard Fans Reach out With Condolences in Wake of Brother Clayton’s Murder

Saturday morning, fans of both the NFL and country music were shocked and saddened to hear that Clayton Beathard had passed away after a fatal stabbing incident in Nashville. The younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup C.J. Beathard was well known in Tennessee as was his family. In response to this tragic incident, fans began sending their support via social media.

C.J., as well as his father, Casey Beathard, received a considerable number of tweets on Saturday as users tried to express sympathy after this death. They wanted the entire Beathard family to know that they were sending prayers and thoughts after this tragic incident.

“It’s saddens my heart to hear the news about our QB CJ Beathard’s brother Clayton. My condolences and prayers go out to the beathard family,” one user wrote on Twitter. As a fan of the 49ers, this individual had watched C.J. lead the team during two separate seasons.

The fans of the San Francisco 49ers were universal in their support, posting messages on social media. Some also showed up to Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams bearing signs that read: “Prayers for CJ Beathard’s family.”

As the team revealed, C.J. won’t see these signs today due to heading back to Tennessee to be with his family. The 49ers released a statement following the tragic event that said the young QB had the organization’s support as he traveled home.

“So so sad to hear about this and Tucker’s and Cj Beathard brother killed in stabbing,” another user added on Saturday afternoon.

C.J. was not the only member of the family to receive support from various users on Twitter. His brother, Tucker, and his father, Casey, also received considerable support on social media from those that recognize the family for their pursuits in the country music world.

“[CJ] and [Tucker] thinking of y’all and sending prayers and good thoughts to you both and your family!” one user wrote on Twitter. CMT also shared support for the entire family while bringing up a previous interview with Tucker.

“My dad, my mom, and my four siblings have already become this family fan base for me,” Tucker said back in 2016. “The cool thing is that they have no problem telling you if a song is dumb. We’re all best friends.”

Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty