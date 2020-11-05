Christmas Music: All the Country Holiday Albums Released This Year
Now that Halloween is over, many people have officially transitioned into the holiday season, and there are plenty of new country music releases this year to add to your festive playlists.
A number of artists used their time at home in quarantine to work on new projects for the season, ranging from short EPs to full-length albums. With a mix of holiday standards and new original material, there's something for everyone in this group, ranging from traditional country sounds to orchestral arrangements as well as some pop-country. Keep reading to see who's released a holiday album this year.
Dolly Parton, 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'
Dolly Parton's new album A Holly Dolly Christmas was her first holiday album in 30 years, and Parton told Billboard that the title was inspired by Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas."
"He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years," she said. "I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, 'Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.'"
A Holly Dolly Christmas features holiday standards and original tracks, including song that appear in Parton's new Netflix film, Christmas on the Square. You can buy the album on Amazon here.
Carrie Underwood, 'My Gift'
Underwood released her first-ever holiday album this year, enlisting John Legend and her 5-year-old son Isaiah for collaborations. My Gift features eight traditional holiday songs and three new tracks, including two co-written by Underwood.
"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album," Underwood said in the preview video. "I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this. You can buy the album on Amazon here.
Terri Clark, 'It's Christmas... Cheers!'
Clark's album It's Christmas... Cheers! was her first on Mercury Nashville in 15 years and saw her take the reins as producer. The project features collaborations with several artists including Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, and The Time Jumpers play on each of the album's 10 tracks. You can buy It's Christmas... Cheers! on Amazon here.
Maddie & Tae, 'We Need Christmas'
Released in October, Maddie & Tae's EP We Need Christmas is a six-song project that features four holiday classics and two new songs. The original songs are the EP's title track and "Merry Married Christmas," which duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr wrote with Kerr's husband, songwriter Josh Kerr.
"We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own," Font and Kerr said in a statement. "Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year." You can buy We Need Christmas on Amazon here.
Runaway June, 'When I Think About Christmas'
Runaway June's EP When I Think About Christmas was the group's first project with new member Natalie Stovall, who told PopCulture.com that in "such a difficult year, it felt so good to sing music that automatically brings me joy."
"Christmastime you hear that music and we're all very aware of the way that music transports you and not just your brain, but emotionally, you immediately feel something when you hear songs that you love," she said. "And so to be able to sing songs that I love and already associate with joy and happiness and family and togetherness and unity, it was such a gift in the middle of such a divisive and uncertain year."
When I Think About Christmas includes three holiday standards and two original songs, and you can buy the EP on Amazon here.
Lady A, 'On This Winter's Night' (Deluxe Edition)
This year, Lady A re-released their 2012 holiday album On This Winter's Night with four new songs, and you can buy the deluxe edition of the album on Amazon here.0comments
"We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents," band member Hillary Scott shared in a statement. "So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids and our take on a few of our favorites, which has brought us so much joy. I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!"
