Christmas Music: All the Country Holiday Albums Released This Year

Now that Halloween is over, many people have officially transitioned into the holiday season, and there are plenty of new country music releases this year to add to your festive playlists. A number of artists used their time at home in quarantine to work on new projects for the season, ranging from short EPs to full-length albums. With a mix of holiday standards and new original material, there's something for everyone in this group, ranging from traditional country sounds to orchestral arrangements as well as some pop-country. Keep reading to see who's released a holiday album this year.

Terri Clark, 'It's Christmas... Cheers!' Clark's album It's Christmas... Cheers! was her first on Mercury Nashville in 15 years and saw her take the reins as producer. The project features collaborations with several artists including Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, and The Time Jumpers play on each of the album's 10 tracks. You can buy It's Christmas... Cheers! on Amazon here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terri Clark (@terriclarkmusic) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

Runaway June, 'When I Think About Christmas' Runaway June's EP When I Think About Christmas was the group's first project with new member Natalie Stovall, who told PopCulture.com that in "such a difficult year, it felt so good to sing music that automatically brings me joy." "Christmastime you hear that music and we're all very aware of the way that music transports you and not just your brain, but emotionally, you immediately feel something when you hear songs that you love," she said. "And so to be able to sing songs that I love and already associate with joy and happiness and family and togetherness and unity, it was such a gift in the middle of such a divisive and uncertain year." When I Think About Christmas includes three holiday standards and two original songs, and you can buy the EP on Amazon here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway June (@runawayjuneofficial) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:40am PDT