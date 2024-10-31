Turns out you can have your Cake and eat it too! It’s been announced that fan-favorite ’90s rock band Cake is returning in 2025 with their first album in 14 years, since the release of 2011’s Showroom of Compassion.

According to Exclaim, Cake frontman John McCrea revealed that the band is hoping to have their yet-to-be-officially-announced album done by the end of this year. The band also teased fans with a new song, “Billionaire in Space,” which they premiered in a video for Texas Public Radio. Check it out below!

McCrea formed Cake in Sacramento, California in 1991 along with bandmates Vince DiFiore (trumpet), Greg Brown (guitar), Frank French (drums), and Shon Meckfessel (bass) who soon left and was replaced by Gabe Nelson. The band’s current lineup is McCrea, DiFiore, Xan McCurdy (lead guitar), Todd Roper (drums), and Daniel McCallum (bass).

Throughout their career, Cake has released six studio albums, featuring hit singles like “The Distance,” “Never There,” “Sheep Go to Heaven,” “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” and “No Phone.”

At this time, Cake has not shared a release date for their forthcoming new album.