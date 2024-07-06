Chris Young's Father Suffers Heart Attack

Chris Young faced a personal crisis recently when his stepfather, Michael Harris, experienced a heart attack. The incident occurred on the same day the country music star was scheduled to perform at a concert.

Young, who has always referred to Harris as his "Dad" in public, shared the news with his fans via an emotional Instagram post following his performance in Greeley, Colorado. The 39-year-old singer was grateful for the support he received during this challenging time, writing, "I don't even have the words… on a day where my dad had a heart attack you lifted me up. I love country music fans. I'm happy I played. I'm happy my dad is ok. Much love to all of you."

The post included images of Young on stage and the touching moment when hundreds of attendees raised their phone flashlights during his performance at the Greeley Stampede. Young's ability to deliver a show under such circumstances garnered admiration from many of his 1.5 million Instagram followers, who flooded the comment section with messages of support and prayers for Harris's recovery. One fan wrote, "Chris, I'm so sorry to hear about your dad. I'm glad to hear he's doing well. I will say a prayer for him," while another commented, "So happy to hear your dad is ok. I know it is a scary situation."

This recent health scare is not the first time Harris has faced medical challenges. Young's stepfather previously suffered a heart attack in the mid-2000s and was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. In 2011, Young shared with Taste of Country that Harris had undergone surgery to remove a third of his lung and had gone through chemotherapy as part of his cancer treatment.

Young said, "He's actually doing really well. He's doing great. But through all of that, I don't think I've ever really seen him get down in the dumps...Every day he gets up, it's a good day, and that's something I really think I'll pass on to everybody."

Young has always been open about his close relationship with his stepfather. He once surprised Harris with a brand-new car for Christmas, sharing the moment on social media. The singer has also featured their bond in his music, most recently in the track "Gettin' Older" from his 2024 album Young Love & Saturday Nights.

Despite the personal challenge, Young continues to devote himself to his music and fans. He is set to continue his tour, concluding on September 14 in McHenry, Illinois.