Watch Chris Young’s Rocking New ‘Raised on Country’ Video

Chris Young just released the video for his latest single, “Raised on Country,” and it is rocking! Young filmed the video in the historic WSM Radio Tower.

“As a member of the Opry, I was honored to be allowed to film ‘Raised On Country’ in and around the WSM Radio Tower and the same airwaves where songs from my musical icons have played over the years,” Young said in a statement. “It was a long day and I had a lot of fun filming the video, even in the scenes where we had debris flying in our faces inside the studio.”

“Raised on Country,” which says, “I was raised on Merle, raised on Willie / Got my honky-tonk attitude from Joe Diffie / Daddy did too, it’s family tradition / When someone cranks it up you can’t help but listen / My upbringing sounds like George Strait singing / ‘Cause if you know me, I was raised on country,” is unlike anything Young has recorded before, which is exactly why he wanted to do it.

“It’s a bit of a name-dropper in the chorus, which is not something I’ve done a whole lot,” Young told Billboard. “It evokes what I grew up on, whether that’s more recent artists like Joe Diffie or artists that were from a different time in the genre like Willie Nelson. It’s just a straightforward party country anthem.”

“Raised on Country” is from an upcoming new album, where Young promises at least one sexy tune.

“There’s going be love songs,” Young promised. “There’s going to be a sexy song on the record. I think if I didn’t put at least one love song and one straight-out sexy song on the record, people would be like, ‘Is he okay?’ I’ve been so successful with them. But there will be a lot topically that maybe hasn’t been touched on before in my songwriting, and definitely just opening up a lot to people and showing them more of me.”

The Tennessee native’s next set of tunes comes after his successful 2017 Losing Sleep album, which had two No. 1 singles with both the title track and his latest hit, “Hangin’ On.”

Young will kick off his Raised on Country Tour in May, where he will be joined on the road by Chris Janson serving as direct support, with Dylan Scott, LOCASH and Jimmie Allen also taking part in the tour. Find dates at Chris Young’s website.

