Chris Young Reveals Details About Upcoming ‘Raised on Country’ Album

Chris Young just shared some big news with PopCulture.com. The singer revealed that his current single, “Raised on Country,” will also be the title track of his upcoming new record!

“There will be a Raised on Country album,” Young divulged.

Young also shared that there will be a few special guests on the album, joining Young on his eighth studio album.

“There’s definitely going to be a bunch of stuff that people are going to be excited about,” Young said. “Kane Brown, I’ve already talked about the fact that he guested on a song on the record, Brad Paisley, Riley Green, and there’s actually one more person that we’re going to be teasing even more heavily very soon. Sorry I’m not going to drop it just yet. It’s a really special record, for a lot of reasons.”

The surprise guest is likely Lauren Alaina, since Young just debuted a song, “Town Ain’t Big Enough” with Lauren Alaina.

“Awesome playing ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ with Lauren Alaina tonight at [spotify house] Ole Red Nashville!!!” Young shared on social media. “One of the songs on the upcoming album [Raised On Country].”

Young also opened up about the song, “Drowning,” and why it is was recently hard for him to sing while performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

“When I sang it on the Opry, it’s about a friend of mine that passed away,” Young acknowledged. I’ve never really written anything like that before. I’ve been fine every single time that I’ve sung it, until that night. I just came apart as I got to the second verse. I was like, ‘Oh man. I’m gonna cry.’ And I did. And so I turned around to reset, and then everybody stood up and started clapping. We just played the rest of the song out. But it’s an incredibly powerful song.”

Young might be experienced at making records by now, but he hints that Raised on Country will be his best project he has ever released.

“I just really think that this album is something that’s going to blow people away, and I’m really really proud of it,” Young acknowledged. “That’s the kind of hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”

A release date for Raised on Country has yet to be announced. Young is currently on his Raised on Country Tour. Find dates at his website.

