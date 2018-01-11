Meet the Puppy Chris Young Got for Christmas

Chris Young got an extra-special Christmas present this year, with the singer receiving a German Shepherd puppy named Porter from his sister. Since the holiday, Porter has been taking over Young’s social media accounts, with the star introducing his new friend in a sweet photo of the pair.

Best Christmas present ever from my little sister… Meet Porter🐶🐶🐶 thank you Cedar Valley Canine !#germanshepherd pic.twitter.com/MQkerYt3Ht — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 29, 2017

“Best Christmas present ever from my little sister… Meet Porter,” the musician wrote. “Thank you Cedar Valley Canine!”

He also posted a video of little Porter letting out a yawn.

On New Year’s Day, Young tweeted, “Hi 2018… I promise to love my family, make the best music I can, and spoil my dog rotten… tomorrow.”

It seems he’s making good on his promise, as a Jan. 5 post saw the singer get a new bed delivered, with a resting spot for his furry friend not too far away.

Finally got my bed delivered… and Porter’s is there too;) 🐶 pic.twitter.com/SlIVM0VCTN — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) January 5, 2018

The star has also shared several snaps of himself cuddling with Porter, including one shot of the pup taking a snooze in his dad’s arms.

Naturally, Porter already has his own Instagram account, @porterthedog, and boasts over 1,000 followers. He’ll likely gain more as Young heads out on his Losing Sleep World Tour, which kicks off Jan. 11 in Indianapolis. Kane Brown and LANCO will serve as openers on the trek.

“I’m so excited. It’s going to be the biggest tour I’ve ever done,” Young previously told The Boot of the tour. “It’s more buses and more trucks than I’ve ever had out there. We’re doing bigger rooms than I’ve ever played.”

Young has been teasing the tour on social media and shared a thank-you to his fans this week ahead of the first show.

“I can’t wait for this weekend,” he wrote. “Thank you guys so so much.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ChrisYoungMusic