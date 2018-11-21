Chris Young Adds New ‘Losing Sleep World Tour’ Dates

Chris Young is crossing the pond!

The singer has announced a handful of new dates on his Losing Sleep World Tour, which will see him travel to the U.K. for a group of shows in 2019.

Young will be joined on the U.K. dates by Lindsay Ell, with the pair heading to Glasgow, Scotland; and Manchester, Birmingham; and London in May. Tickets for the tour’s U.K. leg go on sale on Friday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. local time.

Young has been on his Losing Sleep Tour since January 2018, with the trek supporting his 2017 album of the same name. By the time the singer’s 2019 dates roll around, however, fans may be hearing even more new music from Young, who recently teased a new song, “Raised on Country,” from an upcoming project.

“It’s more buses and more trucks than I’ve ever had out there,” Young told The Boot ahead of the tour. “We’re doing bigger rooms than I’ve ever played.”

The Tennessee native had previously headlined his I’m Comin’ Over Tour in 2016, but took some time the next year to open for Jason Aldean, from whom he learned more than a few lessons.

“If you’re going to pick somebody to go back out with after you’ve done your own thing, it had to be somebody like Jason, that is of that stature,” Young explained. “It’s been a lot of fun for me to go back and do that, and it also enables me to look forward to next year and be really excited and get ideas for what I want to do, from watching his show, moving forward with my own.”

The 33-year-old previously told PopCulture.com that he wants to use his time on the road to connect with as many fans as possible.

“I think it’s important for anyone who wants to be an artist to be genuine,” he explained. “Especially these days, you need to really show people who you are and, once that clicks and they know a lot about you, and about what you want to say and who you want to be as an artist, you overlap that with stories. And all of a sudden, there is a real relationship that forms. And in the span of a live show, it’s just taken to a whole new level.”

Before heading to the U.K. Young still has a handful of shows in the United States, which see him team with opening acts Dan + Shay and Morgan Evans.

See the rest of Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour dates below.

Nov. 29 — Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 30 — Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 1 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

Dec. 6 — Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena

Dec. 7 — Long Island, New York at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 8 — Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena

May 5 — Manchester, England at Manchester Academy

May 6 — Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow O2 Academy

May 8 — Birmingham, England at Birmingham O2 Academy

May 9 — London, England at London Eventim Apollo

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Erika Goldring