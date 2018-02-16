Chris Young Honors Daryle Singletary With Touching Tribute Performance

Country singer Daryle Singletary passed away on Feb. 12 at the age of 46, and stars have been sharing tributes to the late singer since his passing.

One of those tributes came in the form of a performance from Chris Young, who took a moment during his recent show in San Antonio, Texas to sing one of Singletary’s most well-known songs, “I Let Her Lie.”

Young received plenty of cheers when he introduced the performance to the crowd, singing the song while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

I’ll miss @Darylesing … had to sing a little bit of this one on Monday in San Antonio… #iletherlie pic.twitter.com/p79Rhp5kxs — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 14, 2018

The singer delivered the first verse and one chorus of the song in heartfelt fashion, ending his performance by saying, “I’ll miss you Daryle.”

“I Let Her Lie” tells the story of a lover who recognizes their cheating ways and vows not to stray again, a promise the singer knows their partner won’t be able to keep. The second single from Singletary’s self-titled album, the song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1995.

Young shared a clip of the performance on Twitter, writing, “I’ll miss @Darylesing … had to sing a little bit of this one on Monday in San Antonio…”

After the news of Singletary’s passing broke, Young mourned the late star on Twitter.

“Wow… so sad to hear about @Darylesing passing,” he wrote. “I’ve always loved his voice and his music. He will be greatly missed.”

Wow… so sad to hear about @Darylesing passing… I’ve always loved his voice and his music. He will be greatly missed — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 12, 2018

In addition to Young, other artists performed musical tributes to Singletary, including Lee Brice, who shared a brief cover of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin,” which Singletary covered on his 2002 album That’s Why I Sing This Way.

Just heard the news about the passing of Daryle Singletary. My heart goes out to his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/Uhe7bWB3Hv — Lee Brice (@leebrice) February 12, 2018

Singletary’s cause of death is currently unknown, although reports speculate a blood clot. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and four children — 7-year-old twin boys Mercer and Jonah, 5-year-old daughter Nora Caroline and 3-year-old daughter Charlotte Rose.

