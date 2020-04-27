Chris Young Performs At-Home Concert to Give Back to Medical Staff

Chris Young teamed up with Cracker Barrel and his label, Sony Music Nashville, to help give back to medical staff on the front lines of the coronavirus, performing an at-home concert on Sunday, April 26 and sharing that Cracker Barrel is donating 5,000 meals to health care professionals in the HCA Healthcare system fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19. Young raised awareness for the initiative with an at-home concert, performing hits including "Gettin' You Home" and "Aw Naw" from his kitchen.

He also played covers of Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing At All" and Doug Stone's "I Thought It Was You." "This is a really really cool thing that I'm gonna get a chance to do today," Young said before his performance. "There's so many people that are on the front line of this and that really is our health care professionals and our doctors and nurses and everybody else that makes that all go 'round," Young said before his performance. "To be able to donate something to them is just a really really cool thing to me."

"Together with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and my Sony Music Nashville family, we are donating 5,000 meals to the medical staff on the front lines keeping our communities safe," the video's caption read. "Thank you Cracker Barrel for providing your delicious meals to the heroes who are working so hard to save lives!" He also included a link for fans to help donate even more meals to workers.

Cracker Barrel teamed up with Sony Music Nashville for the There’s Comfort in Giving initiative to donate up to 10,000 meals to health care workers, with fans able to make up the other 5,000 meals. With the purchase of every $10 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store e-gift cards via crackerbarrel.com through May 12, Cracker Barrel will donate one additional meal (up to 5,000 meals) to healthcare workers "as a 'thank you' for their tireless efforts during these unprecedented times." The meals will go to workers at hospitals in Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Tampa and Nashville.

"I am glad to be teaming up with Cracker Barrel to give back to the doctors, nurses, and first responders who are pushed to the limit day in and day out fighting COVID-19," Young said in a statement. "My Dad is in the high risk category as a cancer survivor and missing part of his lung and I’m immensely grateful for everything our healthcare workers are doing to keep everyone safe."

Along with Young, the program will also feature Sony Music Nashville artists Adam Doleac, Jameson Rodgers, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Niko Moon, Rachel Wammack, Robert Counts, Seaforth and The Sisterhood Band. Each artist has chosen specific hospitals that hold special meaning to them to receive meal donations.