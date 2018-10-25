Chris Young Almost Missed a Show Because of Kane Brown’s Wedding

Chris Young and Kane Brown bonded this year after Brown opened for Young on the latter’s Losing Sleep World Tour, becoming such good friends that Young was present at Brown’s Oct. 12 wedding to longtime love Katelyn Jae. According to Young, however, attending the nuptials made for a bit of tricky traveling after the fact.

“[Attending the wedding] made for a very long day the next day for me,” the singer told Taste of Country Nights. “I had to fly out at seven in the morning and two flight delays and yeah, we almost missed a show, so that was kind of a nightmare.”

Still, Young wouldn’t have missed the occasion and shared that the wedding was wonderful.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It was a beautiful wedding. I’ve been out to that venue in the past couple of years, so I knew it was going to be beautiful.”

“It was a 12-hour travel day but it was worth it because I was able to be there and tell him congrats,” he added.

Brown and Jae wed in front of 200 guests including family and friends, several of whom are also artists.

“We were there to see them and you know it was their day, so it was very cool,” Young said. “There were a lot of friends there and a lot of other artists there which was cool to see for him.”

The couple tied the knot at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, telling PEOPLE that they wanted an “enchanted forest” vibe for their big day.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” they said. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

After the fact, Brown shared a video of the wedding set to his new song, “Good As You.”

The video finds both Brown and Jae getting ready for their big day separately before giving fans a glimpse of the moment Brown first saw his bride as she walked down the aisle. After saying “I do,” the couple went for a stroll on the lawn before celebrating with their bridal party and later, family and friends at a reception capped off with a fireworks ceremony and a sparkler exit.

For their honeymoon, Brown and Jae headed to Gatlinburg, Tennessee to stay in a log cabin and take in the local sights including Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt