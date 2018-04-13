Chris Young Reveals How He Almost Died

Chris Young is doing just fine today, but back in 2013, he had a scary experience that nearly cost him his life.

Young appeared on CBS This Morning on April 13, opening up about a cut on his leg he received that led him to go into septic shock while on a plane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went into septic shock on the plane. Took me to the ICU. Almost died,” the “Losing Sleep” singer recalled. “I never really broadcast it so much. But they came in and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna take you into surgery now ’cause your blood pressure is so low, we’re concerned about organ failure.’”

Young went into emergency surgery so doctors could remove the infection and recovered after spending time in the hospital.

Last year, the 32-year-old went through another terrifying experience during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, when a gunman shot at the crowd from a nearby hotel, killing 58 people. Young was backstage at the time of the shooting.

“It was really scary,” he said. “You know, I called my mom and my sister in the middle of the night…to kinda tell ’em, ‘Hey, I’m in Las Vegas. You guys know I’m here. I’m all right.’ It was definitely a moment of always tell the people you love you love ’em as much as possible.”

Young will return to Vegas this weekend, as he is up for Male Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards on Sunday.

“I’ll get out with obviously my friends and just hang out,” Young shared with PopCulture.com at a recent No. 1 party in Nashville. “There have been some pretty cool nights where we’ve all gotten together and taken over a craps table or something.”

Young added that the hectic touring schedule most artists deal with makes it difficult for a casual get-together, so events like the ACMs are one of the only times that all these artists are in the same spot.

“It’s just really about that camaraderie that everybody talks about at the ACMs and the CMAs and any time there’s an awards event where we’re all together in one spot, a lot of us don’t see each other, other than that,” Young explained. “Whether it’s just different time schedules of who’s traveling where or when, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, hey. Let’s all go hang out,’ and obviously, you’re in Vegas so that makes it really easy to all go party together.”

Young is nominated alongside Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, and the 32-year-old shared that the nod has him even more excited to attend the annual event.

“For me, obviously being a solo male, that’s that award that you’re gonna have way up on a pedestal is Male Vocalist,” he said. “Being able to have that nomination and to really be able to look forward to the ACMs even more than I normally would because of that, it’s pretty dang special.”

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com