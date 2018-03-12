Chris Young on ACM Nod, Tour Extension: ‘It’s a Really Good Year’

Chris Young’s 2018 is already a year to be remembered. The “Hangin’ On” singer, who just celebrated his tenth No. 1 hit with “Losing Sleep,” received an ACM nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year, and extended his current Losing Sleep World Tour, due to fan demand.

“I’m really excited,” Young tells PopCulture.com. “Obviously I’m always looking forward to going to the ACMs, but especially with a Male Vocalist nomination. It’s going to be a really good year.”

Young kicked off his Losing Sleep World Tour last year, with Kane Brown and LANCO serving as his opening acts, and will continue his tour in April, with Brown, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver opening the shows for him. The new dates, which include a stop in his hometown, are even more validation for Young that his hard work is paying off.

“I’m going to be in Nashville in September, so Bridgestone is obviously a big moment for me, to be able to play that,” says Young. “There’s a whole long list. In April and May, we’re going to Corpus [Christi], and we’re going out to the West Coast. We’re just going to be all over the place, so people really should check that out and make sure they see it, because it’s a lot of fun.”

The Grand Ole Opry member knew when he launched his Losing Sleep Tour, after serving as the opener for Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour, that he wanted to use his time on the road to connect with as many fans as possible.

“I think it’s important for anyone who wants to be an artist to be genuine,” said Young. “Especially these days, you need to really show people who you are and, once that clicks and they know a lot about you, and about what you want to say and who you want to be as an artist, you overlap that with stories. And all of a sudden, there is a real relationship that forms. And in the span of a live show, it’s just taken to a whole new level.”

A list of all of Young’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Young is up against Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban in the Male Vocalist of the Year category. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Chris Young