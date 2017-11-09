Chris Stapleton Wins Male Vocalist of the Year at 2017 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton has won Male Vocalist of the Year for the third time.

Stapleton has had an incredible year.

“Every one of those guys in that category has something to do with me being up here,” Stapleton said. “Luke took me out when no one had ever heard of me, Eric took me out when no one had ever even heard of me. Thomas wrote songs with me, Dierks wrote songs with me.”

“To be up here, every one of these guys deserves this thing. I want to thank my wife for what she always does, couldn’t do anything I ever did without her,” he said, adding how he was also thankful to his agents, producers, management and the CMA Awards.

Earlier in the evening Stapleton won Album of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday for his latest full-length work, From A Room: Volume 1.

For Stapleton, this means two solo albums and two Album of the Year awards — one for Traveller in 2015 and From A Room: Volume 1 in 2017 — an impressive acclaim for the accomplished country artist and songwriter.

The 39-year-old’s artist career truly began at the 2015 CMA Awards when he performed “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away’ with pop icon Justin Timberlake, creating one of the most memorable performances in CMA history.