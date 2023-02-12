Who Is Morgane Stapleton? Meet Chris Stapleton's Wife

Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday afternoon. Stapleton, 44, is married to Morgane Stapleton, 40, who is a musician in her own right. Born Morgane Hayes, she shares five children with Stapleton. The two married in 2007.

Stapleton and Morgane met in 2003 when they were working as songwriters at neighboring Nashville publishing houses. In an August 2015 interview with Paste Magazine, Morgane joked that she "kinda did stalk him." She was friends with his song plugger and would hang out in her office. Stapleton eventually asked Morgane if they wanted to write a song together. "We tried to write a song, but we just ended up making out most of the night," Morgane said. The rest is history for the duo.

Morgane performs onstage with Stapleton, singing background, and harmony vocals. Her voice can be heard on all of Stapleton's albums, from his breakthrough solo album Traveller (2015) to his most recent, Starting Over (2020). She has also contributed vocals to songs recorded by Carrie Underwood, Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickler, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, and Dierks Bentley. She also co-wrote songs performed by Stapleton, Yearwood, Underwood, Lee Ann Womack, Pickler, LeAnn Rimes, Guy Clark, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire.

Stapleton and Morgane are parents to son Waylon, 13; daughter Ada, 12; twin sons Macon and Samuel, 4; and a son born in 2019. They have not publicly revealed their fifth child's name. At the 2018 CMA Fest, Stapleton said they have tried to keep their children out of the spotlight to respect their privacy.

"I signed up for this, my children did not," Stapleton told The Boot. "I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They're children, and they deserve the chance to be children."

In 2016, Morgane told Billboard that they didn't plan on pushing their children into the music world. "We'll have to wait and see. I don't want to jinx it either way," she said at the time. "Whether they want it or they don't, I want them happy. If they love to sing or drum or teach or preach or whatever they want to do, I'm all for it."

Stapleton will be hitting the road again. He is set to perform at RodeoHouston on March 16, then he has a two-night stand at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. He has tour dates scheduled through August. Morgane will likely be by his side.

"She knows all my tricks – that's what I tell people – onstage and off," Stapleton said of Morgane in a 2018 interview. "It's a cool thing. I don't think I know anybody else who gets that level of being married, but also working and interacting. And sometimes that's a hard thing to walk around 'cause we're married, but also, how cool. We take the kids out, and we've got just a traveling family road show. It's fantastic."