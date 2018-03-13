Chris Stapleton Finds Strength by Performing With Wife, Morgane

Chris Stapleton has one of the best voices, of any genre, but even he admits to having concerts where he doesn’t feel his best. But thankfully, when that happens, the 39-year-old only has to look across the stage and see his wife, Morgane, to find the strength to continue.

“When you have nights when you don’t feel like you’ve got it in you vocally, you kind of look to [Morgane] and lean on her and it pulls something out in that,” says Stapleton (quote via the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show). “She’s strength in a lot of ways.”

The couple, who perform together, have two children, and will soon be the parents of two more, when Morgane gives birth to twins later this year, but they don’t have any plans of changing the way they tour.

“She knows all my tricks — that’s what I tell people — onstage and off,” the “Broken Halos” singer boasts. “It’s a cool thing. I don’t think I know anybody else who gets that level of being married, but also working and interacting. And sometimes that’s a hard thing to walk around ’cause we’re married, but also, how cool. We take the kids out, and we’ve got just a traveling family road show. It’s fantastic.”

The couple, who have been married for over ten years, met while they were both aspiring songwriters. Their first date was supposed to be a songwriting session, but love quickly blossomed instead. Although both were also working on building their respective artist careers as well, Morgane wasn’t as fond of the spotlight as her husband, but realized that, fears aside, she wanted to be wherever her husband was, even if it meant on stage.

“We’re married so we hold each other accountable,” Stapleton told The New York Times. “We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny.”

Stapleton leads the pack of ACM Awards nominees with eight, including one for Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.