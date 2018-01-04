Justin Timberlake’s New ‘Man of the Woods’ Album Features Collaboration With Chris Stapleton

You may remember the jaw-dropping performance between Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. The country soul singer sang “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Drink You Away” with the Memphis native, and it seemed like a marriage made in musical heaven.

Now, the two stars are returning for an encore performance, this time on Timberlake’s new Man of the Woods album, out on Friday, Feb. 2.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from — it’s personal,” Timberlake shared on his Facebook page. “It feels so earthy, it’s just where you are in your life right now.”

Stapleton reunited on stage last year with Timberlake at last year’s Pilgrimage Music Festival (that Timberlake co-owns), held just outside of Nashville.

“I think we should just make a deal,” Timberlake said on stage (quote via the Tennessean). “Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one’s there.”

The pop star, who was friends with Stapleton before their CMA Awards performance, and calls Stapleton an “inspiration,” says Man of the Woods is “Southern American,” taking him back to his Tennessee roots.

Other artists appearing on Man of the Woods include Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Timbaland and The Neptunes. The debut single from the album, “Filthy,” will be released tomorrow (Jan. 5).

