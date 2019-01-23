Chris Stapleton Extends All-American Road Show Tour Through 2019

Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show Tour into 2019. The singer just announced a brand new run of shows, which takes his tour through the end of the year. Stapleton will be joined on the road by several opening acts, including Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band, and Kendell Marvel.

Before Stapleton spends the entire year on the road, he will take some time off this year to welcome his fifth child with his wife, Morgane.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago,” Stapleton revealed during his Madison Square Garden concert in New York City last year. “Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The Stapletons welcomed twin boys last April, and have two older children as well, but the singer is determined to keep them out of the public eye.

“I signed up for this,” Stapleton told The Boot. “My children did not. I am a very private person, and in that respect, I keep my children out of it. They’re children, and they deserve the chance to be children.”

“My wife comes out [in the public eye], and she’s an adult, so she can choose to do that,” Stapleton added of Morgane, who sings on the road with him. “My children did not make that choice, and [sharing their lives is], for me, kind of off limits.”

A list of all of Stapleton’s upcoming shows can be found below. Venue and ticket information, by visiting his website.

Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

7/9 — Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Center

7/19 — Omaha, Nebraska, CHI Health Center

7/25 — Bangor, Maine, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/26 — Bethel, New York, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/27 — Canadaigua, New York CMAC

8/1 — Charleston, West Virginia, Charleston Coliseum

8/9 — Holmdel, New Jersey, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/10 — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, KeyBank Pavilion

8/11 — Columbia, Maryland, Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/15 — Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance Arena

8/16 — Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Arena

8/17 — Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage

8/22 — Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena

8/23 — Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena

8/24 — Bossier City, Louisiana, CenturyLink Center

8/29 — Huntsville, Alabama, Von Braun Center

8/31 — Orange Beach, Alabama, The Wharf Amphitheater

10/3 — Springfield, Missouri, Kendell Marvell at JQH Arena

10/4 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/5 — Memphis, Tennessee, FedEx Forum

10/10 — Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

10/11 — Tampa, Florida, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/12 — West Palm Beach, Florida, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/17 — North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston Coliseum

10/18 — Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/19 — Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum

10/25 — Peoria, Illinois, Peoria Civic Center

10/26 — Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center

11/1 — Greenville, South Carolina, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/2 — Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center

