Chris Stapleton Expecting Fifth Child With Wife Morgane

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are growing their family by one!

As The Blast reports, the “Traveller” singer revealed that Morgane was expecting their fifth child during a Friday night performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago,” Chris said. “Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Morgane, who was playing tambourine in Chris’ band, then walked over to her husband after he made the big reveal.

The couple did not offer any further details on the pregnancy. The due date, gender and other details of the upcoming baby are not yet known.

The couple welcomed twins Macon and Samuel back in April, and they also have two older children together.

The twins’ birth was a joyous occasion for the couple, but it was also a bit worrisome. The boys were more than 1 month premature and had to stay at a neonatal intensive care unit in Nashville, Tennessee, for about a week.

“Thank you for all the love!” Morgane wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the infants. “We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses [and] doctors at Centennial Women’s [and] Children’s Hospital in Nashville.”

She added, “At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the NICU [and] the incredible people there kept our boys healthy [and] happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all [and] what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Chris’ on-stage announcement mirrors how the couple first announced the news of the previous pregnancy. The singer-songwriter let it slip while in-concert then Morgane confirmed the news on Instagram.

“14 years, 2 babies, [and] 2 more on the way,” she wrote. “Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

The couple have yet to acknowledge the reveal on social media.

