Chris Stapleton to Perform With Emmylou Harris at 2018 Grammy Awards

Chris Stapleton stunned millions of country music fans when he collaborated with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards, and now the singer-songwriter will take the stage with another music icon, this time at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards.

Stapleton will sing with 13-time GRAMMY winner, Emmylou Harris, as part of the live televised broadcast, airing Sunday, Jan. 28. Stapleton is also nomintated for three GRAMMYs, for Best Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1, Best Country Solo Performance, for “Either Way,” and Best Country Song, for “Broken Halos.”

Stapleton’s days of collaborating with Timberlake are far from over, however. Timberlake recently tweeted a video of them getting ready to take the stage together, hinting that their duet, “Say Something,” from Timberlake’s upcoming Man of the Woods album would be released on Thursday, Jan. 25.

“@ChrisStapleton and me. #SaySomething. Tomorrow!” Timberlake tweeted.

Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne will also perform together, in a tribute to the shooting victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Zuleyka Rivera will collaborate with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, while Jon Batiste will sing with Gary Clark, Jr., in a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Other announced performers include Sting, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Sam Smith, U2 and more.

Stapleton leads the pack of country music nominees, with three nods. Other artists nominated for a GRAMMY at this year’s ceremony include Miranda Lambert, Morris, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and others.

No word yet on what song Stapleton and Harris will perform. The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, at 7:30 PM ET on CBS.