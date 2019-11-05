Chris Lane Says Wife Lauren Bushnell Didn’t Want a Public Proposal

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell tied the knot on Oct. 25 after Lane popped the question back in June, which he did by singing his own song “Big, Big Plans” to Bushnell as he got down on one knee in her family’s backyard.

During a concert to benefit Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project in Nashville in October, Lane opened up about the proposal while performing “Big, Big Plans,” explaining that he was in the middle of writing the track when he realized its perfect ending would be one rooted in real life.

“I went back in for the third time to try to finish the words to it, and I decided I wanted to write a part to it that I could use to propose to her,” he told the crowd, adding that he had one major parameter when it came to his proposal.

“She had already given me full warning not to ever propose to her in public,” Lane said. “She said, ‘Don’t think about doing it at a show, at a ball game, whatever it is.’ So I tried to come up with a creative way to do this. She loves music, so I thought, ‘Why not try to write her a song.’”

The 37-year-old then launched into the third verse of the song, which reads, “‘Cause right now, we’re back in her hometown / And I’m down on one knee / I guess she finally figured out / I’m gonna ask her to marry me.”

“Big, Big Plans” is officially Lane’s next single, and also served as the soundtrack to the couple’s first dance at their wedding, which took place at event venue 14TENN in Nashville. The couple said “I do” in front of 160 friends and family members. Bushnell wore a classic dress designed for her by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina and she and Lane has a first look during a photo session ahead of the ceremony. They wrote their own vows, and after they were declared husband and wife, the newlyweds and guests celebrated with a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Lane told PEOPLE. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”

“I feel like the luckiest girl,” Bushnell added. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Sciulli