Chris Lane on ‘Take Back Home Girl’ Video With Tori Kelly: ‘I’m So Proud of It’

When country singer Chris Lane tapped pop singer Tori Kelly to duet on his song “Take Back Home Girl,” he was thrilled that she agreed to appear on the track, which is an ode to a girl Lane can’t wait to take home to meet his parents.

The music video for the song debuted in November and sees the duo do just that, heading to Lane’s home where Kelly looks at photo albums and bonds with his parents before the duo heads to a local football field.

“I’m so proud of it. I love the way it turned out,” Lane told PopCulture.com of the clip. “The reaction so far has been great. I’m happy with it.”

He added that the video was shot in California and that they rented out “kind of an ’80s looking house” to film at. While Kelly was a willing participant in the clip, Lane shared that his own parents weren’t quite as eager.

“It almost reminded me of my grandma’s house, and that’s where we did the house shots at,” the singer said. “That’s where she went back home to meet my parents. My parents, I asked them to be in the music video, as the real parents in the video, and my dad did not want to leave his house. So he didn’t end up doing it. So I had to rent parents.”

“I’m one lucky guy,” Lane added of Kelly’s participation.

The country star recently released an EP, Take Back Home, and is also headlining shows around the country.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @iamchrislane