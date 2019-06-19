Watch Chris Lane’s Romantic Proposal to ‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane and The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell just announced their engagement, and now Lane is letting fans watch his romantic proposal! The singer shared the video of him getting down on one knee on social media, while the song he used to pop the question, “Big, Big Plans,” played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Jun 18, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT



“Big, Big Plans,” Lane captioned the video. “I’ve been trying to write her the perfect song to tell her how much I love her…then I decided to use it to propose to her!”

Lane asked Bushnell to marry him while at cookout at her parents’ Oregon home, surrounded by her family.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane told PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

Bushnell moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to live with Lane, so he was pretty certain he knew what the answer would be when he got down on one knee – but that did little to calm his nerves in the moment.

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘Yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” Lane admitted. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy and love.”

A wedding date has yet to be announced, but Lane already knows Bushnell will have the final say on all of the details.

“I think she wants a smaller wedding,” he previously admitted to PEOPLE. “So, once we get to that point, whatever she wants, I’m down for.”

Lane and Bushnell were friends for several years before their relationship turned to romance, and when it did, Lane was pretty certain early on that she was the one for him.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve even been in my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin