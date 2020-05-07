Chris Janson's Wife Kelly Shares Devastating Photos of Florida Panhandle Fire

A wildfire in Florida spiraled out of control in the state's Panhandle region on Wednesday night, destroying at least 18 homes and forcing over 500 people to evacuate in the 30A area. Several country stars have homes in the area and Chris Janson's wife, Kelly, was one of many people who shared footage of the blaze on social media as the fire raged. On Wednesday night, Kelly posted a slideshow of videos and photos of the fire, starting with a clip of smoke billowing over a golf course.

She followed that with a photo of a neighborhood backed by smoke, another photo of smoke over the water and a video of incredibly thick smoke rolling through the trees, a blast of flame punctuating the scene. "Pray for 30a bad fire #praying #stay safe," her caption read. Kelly also shared a number of posts on her Instagram Story including the same photo of the neighborhood with the caption, "This is bad! Pray for 30Aa" and video and a photo of smoke in the distance backed by the fire's sinister orange glow. Kelly did not specify whether she and her family had to evacuate due to the fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Janson (@thekellyjanson) on May 6, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, did have to evacuate their beach house in the area, while Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, did not. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida Forest Service officials said in a Wednesday night news conference that the fire fire consumed 150 acres on Monday and had burned 2,000 acres as of Wednesday. Named the Five Mile Swamp fire, the fire began as a prescribed burn on private property on Monday but grew out of control by Wednesday afternoon. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it will "investigate how it got out of hand."

Chris and Kelly have been quarantining in Florida with their family including their two kids, son Jesse Bo and daughter Georgia and Kelly's two children from her previous marriage, Graham and Chel. "Praying for everyone in this time," Chris captioned a photo of his kids on the beach on March 27. "We decided to quarantine at our Beachhouse.Social distancing & spending time outside. Hope you all are Enjoying the outdoors. #family #strength #wash hands ... miss playing shows & cant wait to be back on the Road. #realfriendstour."