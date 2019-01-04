Chris Janson Asks for Help From Fans in Finding Stolen Fender Guitar

Chris Janson is asking for help from his fans in finding one of his beloved Fender guitars, which was stolen while he was performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Over the Holiday break, my custom [Fender] guitar (shown in photo below) was stolen out of the car, after playing the Opry,” Janson wrote, along with a picture of his guitar. “If ANYone sees or hears about it, please notify local PD and ME! Thanks y’all. And if by chance the thieves read this post, please know that I forgive, and will accept an apology and a return, with no repercussion.”

Janson became a member of the Grand Ole Opry last year, after being invited by his musical idol, Keith Urban.

“I don’t think you’ll ever in your lifetime see another person who is more excited to be part of an organization like the Grand Ole Opry than I am,” Janson told PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve loved it since the very beginning. I’d love it tonight if I was just a guest artist here and was never a member. I would still love it that much. I grew up knowing what this was and it’s an institution that’s world renowned.”

Janson might be the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry, but he has no problem understanding the institution’s significance in country music.

“This is where country music famously started,” Janson said. “When the world ends this is where it will end too. And there will be a small community of Grand Ole Opry members and a small community of people who said, ‘Hey, I played that once.’ Or, ‘I’ve played that many times.’ And that’s I think the most powerful reason why I’m so grateful to be a part of it.

“It’s important to not only wave a flag for it, but to carry the flag and carry the torch,” he continued. “The Opry, to me, is so much more than just coming here to play. It’s really about the heritage and the history of it and the fact that people paved the road before artists like myself and songwriters like myself that afforded us the luxury of doing it and it means an awful lot.”

Janson’s next performance at the Opry is scheduled for January 9, when Janson will join artists like Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and more in performing for the Troy Gentry Foundation Concert. Find a list of all of Janson’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Erika Goldring