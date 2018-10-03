Chase Rice Announces Eyes On You Tour

Chase Rice is hitting the road this fall, with his own Eyes On You Tour. The multi-city trek will kick off on Nov. 2 in Eugene, Oregon.

“Our fans have been singing ‘Eyes On You’ back to us at the top of their lungs all summer long,” Rice said in a statement. “They made it a hit at our live shows before it even got to radio, so it’s only right that we name this the Eyes On You Tour and bring our show back to the people who have been so supportive all along.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tour moniker comes from Rice’s current “Eyes On You” single, which is Rice’s depiction of what he believes everyone wants in a relationship.

“Even if people don’t want to admit it, we all love ‘love,’” he said. “When you find that perfect relationship it becomes less important what you’re doing and more about that partner you’re doing it with. ‘Eyes On You’ has a fun, sing-along melody to it but when you listen to the lyrics you realize it’s talking about that true love we all hope for.”

“Eyes On You” seems poised to be a hit, becoming the most-streamed song of his career, but the 33-year-old insists he isn’t just looking for chart-topping singles, at least not anymore.

“I’m not gonna put out any of this over here just because you might think it’s a hit,” Rice told PopCulture.com. “Well, it might be a hit, but let this artist go get their hit and I’m not gonna chase that anymore. I’m gonna do what I want to do, what’s best for me and who I am – I’m gonna sing that.

“If I have to put out an album that’s seven songs, that’s it,” he continued. “I’ll put out an album of seven songs because those are the seven that are gonna tell the story that I wanna tell.”

“Eyes On You” is from Rice’s 2017 Lambs & Lions album, but he hints new music is already on its way.

“I’ve got six songs that I’m ready to record,” Rice revealed. “We’re about to go in and start recording them. Some of them are already recorded. One’s called ‘Belong.’ I can’t wait to put that out. I don’t know when that’s coming out, but it’s a story that a lot of people need to hear. It’s basically saying we’re all right where we belong. Everybody chill out.”

“I don’t know when that’ll come out,” he added. “The other five, one’s called ’25 Wexford Street,’ which is the name of the bar we played at one night in Dublin. That one we still got a lot of work to do on it, but it’s a fun night that I had in Dublin.”

See a complete list of all of Rice’s shows on his Eyes On You Tour below. More information can be found at ChaseRice.com.

Eyes On You Tour Dates:

Friday, November 2 – McDonald Theater, Eugene, Ore.

Saturday, November 3 – The Knitting Factory, Spokane, Wash

Tuesday, November 6 – Ace of Spades, Sacramento, Calif.

Saturday, November 10 – Doheny State Park, Dana Point, Calif.

Friday, November 30 – The Criterion, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Saturday, December 1 – Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, December 6 – The Filmore, Detroit, Mich.

Friday, December 7 – Ground Zero, Traverse City, Mich.

Thursday, December 13 – Music Farm, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, December 14 – Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, Ga.

Saturday, December 15 – Coyote Joe’s, Charlotte, N.C.

Friday, December 21 – Joe’s Live, Rosemont, Ill

Saturday, December 22 – 8 Seconds Saloon, Indianapolis, Ind.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Erika Goldring