You won’t hear Zach Top saying to never meet your heroes. The rising country music star recently shared that he had a chance to meet “living legend” Randy Travis.

“Honored to get to meet Mr. Randy Travis and sing one of his songs for him,” Top, 27, wrote in an Instagram post, along with a series of photos showing him and Travis, 65, — who is seated in a red wheelchair — on stage together. He then referred to Travis as a “living legend” of the genre.

Travis has been wheelchair-bound since 2013 after suffering viral cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and a stroke within a short time. He didn’t make his return to the public spotlight until two years later when he made an appearance at the Academy of Country Music awards ceremony. Since then he’s attended many more public events, including a recent on-stage performance with Lainey Wilson, who, coincidentally, Top is currently touring alongside.

A for Top, he’s a country music star on the rise originally from Sunnyside, Washington. Top moved to Nashville in 2021 to pursue a career in country music. His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, dropped this year and has found who has garnered much acclaim. Fans can click here to find all of Top’s upcoming concert dates.