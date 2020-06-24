Caylee Hammack Announces Debut Album, 'If It Wasn't For You'

Caylee Hammack has officially announced the release of her upcoming debut album, If It Wasn't For You, which will arrive on Aug. 14 via Capitol Nashville. Hammack co-wrote and co-produced every song on the 13-song project, which features several guests including Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Reba McEntire, the latter of whom duets with Hammack on the appropriately-titled "Redhead."

(Photo: Capitol Nashville)

"I feel like I’m airing all my dirty laundry in this album in hopes of others feeling that honesty and vulnerability and in it, finding a safe haven to be themselves," Hammack said in a statement. "I want the nitty gritty to shine through, that’s where the stories are. Every song on this record has a true story behind it, and now I can’t wait to tell those once people listen to the album!"

The Georgia native released her first single, "Family Tree," in January 2019 and has followed that release with several other songs including "Preciatcha" and "Small Town Hypocrite," all of which appear on If It Wasn't For You. "The album is named 'If It Wasn't For You' because I could not have made this record in any capacity without all of the people in my life," Hammack said in a promotional video for the project. "My family, who have encouraged me from day one, God, being able to give me ideas and lining me up with right people to make it. Every single person listening, they don't understand how important it is that they listen so that I can be heard."

See the album's full track list below.

1. "Just Friends" (Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

2. "Redhead" (Featuring Reba McEntire) (Trent Dabbs, Caylee Hammack, Natalie Hemby)

3. "Looking For A Lighter" (Caylee Hammack, Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson)

4. "Preciatcha" (Caylee Hammack, Jordan Schmidt, Laura Veltz)

5. "Sister" (Blake Bollinger, April Geesbreght, Caylee Hammack)

6. "Just Like You" (Caylee Hammack, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

7. "King Size Bed" (Caylee Hammack, Thomas "Tawgs" Salter, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

8. "Forged In The Fire" (Thomas Finchum, Caylee Hammack, Andy Skib)

9. "Family Tree" (Caylee Hammack, Gordie Sampson, Troy Verges)

10. "Mean Something" (Featuring Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes) (Caylee Hammack, Mikey Reaves)

11. "Small Town Hypocrite" (Caylee Hammack, Jared Scott)

12. "Gold" (Caylee Hammack)

13. "New Level Of Life" (Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere, Connor Thuotte)