Exclusive: Cassadee Pope Says Romance With Sam Palladio ‘Happened Organically’

Cassadee Pope is opening up about her new relationship with Sam Palladio! The singer, who went public about her romance with the Nashville actor by appearing in a photo together at the wedding of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, reveals the two celebrities actually kept the relationship under wraps for several months before anyone picked up on their dating status.

“We’ve been going out around Nashville for a while, and fans have seen us together and taken pictures with us together,” Pope tells PopCulture.com. “In fact, there’s been so many times where, we took so many pictures one night, and the next morning I’m like, ‘How are none of these out there? Whatever. Cool.’ It just kind of happened organically. We didn’t try very hard to keep it under wraps. It was going to come out at some point.”

Pope, who joked in their social media post that she would pay Palladio for accompanying her to the wedding, says she doesn’t worry too much about how much her fans know about per personal life.

Watched my two buds get married yesterday. My heart is so full for you @MarenMorris & @RyanHurd! Also, I’ll pay you later for being my date, @SamPalladio. 😉 pic.twitter.com/c24jHZUHQF — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 25, 2018

“I’m definitely not super private, so I think I just don’t really care what people think,” she says. “I thought the picture was cute, and we had a lot of fun, so I posted it. It’s fun. We’ve been seeing each other for a little bit now, and it’s just coming out. It would be weird if we just started dating and it’s everywhere, because we’d be like, ‘We don’t really know if it’s a thing yet.’ But it’s good.”

With Pope and Palladio both talented musicians, the 28-year-old hints that a collaboration of some kind isn’t totally out of the question.

“We’ve talked about it, and tossed around some song ideas, but nothing super confirmed or set in stone,” says Pope. “But I totally would love to sing with him, and write with him, and tour with him. That would be fun.”

Pope just released her debut single, “Take You Home,” from her upcoming new album.

“It is a song about meeting somebody and having an instant connection, and wanting to show them more about yourself, and not just going home and having a fling,” Pope explains. “You want to bring them to the place that shaped you. In my case, that’s West Palm Beach, Florida, and Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. I have two places that I feel like would explain who I am, because I spent a lot of time in both places.”

“Take You Home” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CassadeePope