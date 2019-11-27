Cassadee Pope Hints at Revealing New Music Coming in 2020 (Exclusive)

It’s only been a little less than a year since Cassadee Pope released her full-length Stages record, but the alum of The Voice hints that new music might be on its way in 2020! Pope, who released Stages independently, after leaving her former label home, Big Machine, continues to feel inspired in every way, which she wants to capture with new music.

“I think I’m gonna release a new record or new music,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I’m not sure if it’s a record, but I’ve been having a lot of fun writing and accumulating the songs that tell my story as of now. I’ve been getting with Corey, [Crowder] my producer on it, and we’re both really excited about that. Hopefully some touring next year. I think it all depends on the record and what I’m doing.

“I definitely do have touring plans,” she added. “It hasn’t been announced yet, but I definitely do have touring plans toward the beginning of the year in a different country. A few different countries. I’m excited to get back out there and tour the world. That’s my favorite part of what I do, getting to travel.”

Pope didn’t necessarily intend to work on new music so soon after Stages, but credits the album with giving her the motivation to keep churning out new songs.

“Stages was kind of like the catalyst,” said the 30-year-old. “It’s funny; I thought Stages would be an album that I would milk for a long time and then things started changing in my career. Some conversations were being had, and I felt like I love Stages but that is such a snapshot into what I was feeling at the time and now I want another snapshot of what I’m feeling now. So, I’ve been writing about my life and about what I’ve been going through.

“Good and bad, things that are sort of behind the curtain that I’m gonna let out there,” she continued. “It’s a really therapeutic process because I love listening to the difference between Stages and what I’m doing now. It feels lyrically a different thing because, naturally, my life’s in a different place.”

Pope would like to do a couple duets on her next set of tunes, including perhaps one with her longtime boyfriend, actor and singer Sam Palladio.

“I’ve got a few collaborations in mind that I would love to do but he’s definitely up there,” Pope acknowledged. “We sing together all the time at his shows and mine so it would be easy.”

Before Pope became the winner of Season 3 of The Voice, she was the lead singer for a punk rock group called Hey Monday, which she is reuniting with for one show in Nashville, taking place on Monday, Nov. 25.

“There’s a whole reason behind the show and I can’t say it yet,” Pope divulged. “I figured while I’m there and while it’s sort of paying homage to my band days maybe we’ll have some special guests come up, and it might be a Hey Monday thing. It might be other band people coming up. It’s gonna be a free for all.”

Find details on all of Pope’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring