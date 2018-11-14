Cassadee Pope to Headline CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour

Cassadee Pope has been announced as the headliner for the upcoming CMT Next Women of Country Tour. The Season 3 winner of The Voice will kick off the trek early next year, joined by rising female artists Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis.

“I cannot wait to headline the tour,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I haven’t headlined a tour in a very long time. A lot’s happened since that last headlining tour and I’m excited to put the show together, to play some new songs that haven’t been released yet, and to go on the road with Clare and Hannah.”

“I just love those girls so much and they’re both so talented,” she continued. “We all three have different vibes, we have different things to offer the crowd, so I think if you like rock, if you like pop, if you like country, all of it. We’re covering all the bases.”

Pope is also looking forward to celebrating the diversity of the three women on tour together, and their eclectic styles of music.

“I think that’s what’s gonna be cool about this tour is, the three of us have something different going on,” Pope explained. “I’m not just country, just pop, just rock. I’m all of it. That’s something that people are gonna hear a lot in my new music. I am gonna be playing a lot more new stuff on the tour, so it’ll be a good preview into the record that’s coming, and there’s definitely gonna be some cool covers, and cross genre stuff. So, it’ll be fun.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild was on hand to announce the nine inductees into the 2019 class of CMT’s Next Women of Country. Those women are Anna Vaus, Emily Hackett, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Duski, Leah Turner, Rachel Wammack, Stephanie Quayle and Tenille Townes.

Maren Morris was also in attendance, to receive the 2018 Impact Award.

“The awards, everything, that did not exist 36 months ago,” Morris said from stage, reflecting on her musical journey. “A lot has changed in such a short amount of time. I remember playing this two years ago, playing ‘My Church,’ and I was so brand new, I was just so excited and very inspired by every woman I was being inducted into this with. It’s just so inspiring.”

“I hope in my short time as a representative of country music, I’ve been impactful to some of you because I am so in tune with what’s going on with women right now,” she continued. “I was just talking with the Sisterhood and Tenille Townes, Cassadee and Natalie, these women are so effing good, they deserve this platform because eventually country radio is going to get it’s sh— together and play everyone.”

Tour dates and venues will be announced shortly.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Suzi Pratt