Carrie Underwood Seen With Wrist Brace in First Photo After Fall

Carrie Underwood suffered a broken wrist after taking a fall outside her home in November shortly after hosting the CMA Awards, but the singer is on her way to a full recovery after surgery.

Underwood was recently spotted at the gym by Adrienne Gang, star of Season 1 of Bravo’s Below Deck, who snapped a photo with the country star and shared it on Twitter.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood,” Gang captioned the shot, in which Underwood can be seen wearing a wrist brace. “NBD … she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!”

After seeing the photo on the Inquisitr, Gang shared that she hadn’t even known Underwood was injured. “She looked amazing!” Gang tweeted.

Underwood suffered her fall on Nov. 10, and tweeted on Nov. 15 that she had had surgery on her wrist the day before.

The star seems to be recovering nicely, and recently spent time decorating Christmas cookies with her 2-year-old son, Isaiah.

She used Instagram to share a snap of the toddler frosting a tree-shaped cookie, writing that the pair would be starting a new baking tradition.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” the singer captioned the snaps. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!”

