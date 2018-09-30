Carrie Underwood Wraps Baby Bump in Dark Layers While in Melbourne

Carrie Underwood knows how to dress up her baby bump for a special occasion.

The country music superstar showed off her maternity fashion chops while on a visit to Melbourne, Victoria in Australia.

In a photo shoot, the country singer covers her baby bump with a stunning body-length coat, featuring a flowery design and a black bodysuit underneath.

According to The Daily Mail, Underwood was in Australia to perform at the Sunrise AFL Grand Final Show on Friday. During the performance the “Cry Pretty” singer kept herself warm with a black sweater with slim fit black jeans and layering it with a knitted scarf.

Underwood, who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Mike Fisher, recently celebrated her latest album, Cry Pretty, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The successful release made the singer the only female artist to have four albums at the top of the all-genre chart.

“This album is so special to me for so many reasons and I couldn’t be more proud that people have embraced it the way they have,” Underwood gushed to Billboard. “I feel so blessed to be able to do what I do, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of fans around the world that make it all possible.”

The “Love Wins” performer announced her pregnancy in a sweet video shared to social media back in August.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

The singer has not slowed down promotion of her album despite her pregnancy, recently performing at the iHeart Radio Music Festival, where she commented on how much fun the baby was having during the performance.

“My baby was kicking during that one,” she told the crowd after singing, “Last Name.” “My baby likes you guys.”

Underwood recently opened up about her difficulty getting pregnant a second time, also revealing that she had three miscarriages between her 3-year-old son Isaiah and her current pregnancy.

Now, Underwood is preparing to welcome her baby, just before she goes on tour to further promote her No.1 album in May.

Hopefully we get some more iconic pregnancy looks before then.

Photo credit: Tony Gough/Newspix/Getty Images